Phil Denny's Urban Suite: Jeff Ryan

Lansing's premier live, intimate smooth and contemporary jazz music series hosted by saxophonist, Phil Denny.

WE'RE BACK for the second half of our 2026 series!

The new Urban Suite Jazz Series formerly known as the Gallery Suite Jazz Series (La Fille Gallery) curated and hosted by Lansing's 2x Billboard #1 smooth jazz saxophonist, Phil Denny returns to a new venue with the same engaging music vibes.

In its new home in Old Town Lansing at Urban Beat, the USJS returns Friday, October 9, 2026 with featured artist, Jeff Ryan. Learn more about Jeff on his website at www.jeffryansax.com

Doors open at 7:00pm to allow for food and drink service and fellowship. More info on venue offerings online at www.urbanbeatevents.com

Showtime starts at 8:00pm! Showtime approx. 75-90min.

Stick around following the show for the artist meet & greet, merchandise sales and cash bar while enjoying a custom curated smooth jazz playlist.

SAVE THE DATE: November 6, 2026 feat. keyboardist, Gino Rosaria

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