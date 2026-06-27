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Picnic Playdate Storytime

Children having picnic in summer park

Picnic Playdate Storytime

Meet at GLADL Tuesdays at 11 am and follow the little red wagon to the Trinity Episcopal Church playground for a family storytime filled with stories, songs, activities and a snack! An outdoor, sunshiney, playdate summer story-time for children (and their caregivers) too! Open to children of all ages. Families may bring chairs, a picnic blanket, and a lunch or snack. Rain location: 1931 Room – Stories to be told rain or shine!
https://gladl.libcal.com/event/16242551

Grand Ledge Area District Library
Every week through Jul 28, 2026.
Tuesday: 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Supported By

Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
https://gladl.org
Grand Ledge Area District Library
131 E. Jefferson St.
Grand Ledge, Michigan 48837
517-627-7014
questions@gladl.org
https://gladl.org