Picnic Playdate Storytime
Picnic Playdate Storytime
Meet at GLADL Tuesdays at 11 am and follow the little red wagon to the Trinity Episcopal Church playground for a family storytime filled with stories, songs, activities and a snack! An outdoor, sunshiney, playdate summer story-time for children (and their caregivers) too! Open to children of all ages. Families may bring chairs, a picnic blanket, and a lunch or snack. Rain location: 1931 Room – Stories to be told rain or shine!
https://gladl.libcal.com/event/16242551
Grand Ledge Area District Library
Every week through Jul 28, 2026.
Tuesday: 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Tuesday: 11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Supported By
Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
Grand Ledge Area District Library
131 E. Jefferson St.Grand Ledge, Michigan 48837
517-627-7014
questions@gladl.org