Picnic Playdate Storytime

Meet at GLADL Tuesdays at 11 am and follow the little red wagon to the Trinity Episcopal Church playground for a family storytime filled with stories, songs, activities and a snack! An outdoor, sunshiney, playdate summer story-time for children (and their caregivers) too! Open to children of all ages. Families may bring chairs, a picnic blanket, and a lunch or snack. Rain location: 1931 Room – Stories to be told rain or shine!

https://gladl.libcal.com/event/16242551