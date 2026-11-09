Pink Thursday Shop Small Crawl St. Johns
Pink Thursday Shop Small Crawl St. Johns
💗🛍️ ARE YOU READY TO THINK PINK?! 🛍️💗
It's time to SHOP SMALL, SAVE BIG, and SPREAD SOME LOCAL LOVE! 💕
🎉 PINK THURSDAY SHOP SMALL CRAWL 🎉
📅 Thursday, November 19, 2026
⏰ 4 PM – 8 PM
📍 St. Johns, Michigan
Forget the Black Friday madness! We're kicking off the holiday shopping season a little early with an evening dedicated to celebrating the AMAZING small businesses that make our community special! 🥳
💗 WHAT'S IN STORE? 💗
🛍️ Explore your favorite local shops (and discover some new ones!)
🏷️ Snag EXCLUSIVE Pink Thursday deals and discounts!
🍪 Enjoy treats, goodies, and fun surprises along the way!
🎁 Get a head start on your holiday shopping while supporting your neighbors!
📱 WANT THE INSIDE SCOOP ON ALL THE DEALS?
SCAN THE QR CODE ON OUR FLYER! 👀 or go to this link 🔗 https://www.facebook.com/events/1599079698079869/
You'll find participating businesses, special offers, and updates in our Facebook event!
💕 HERE'S OUR CHALLENGE TO YOU:
Make the pledge to SHOP SMALL FIRST! Before clicking that online checkout button or heading to a big-box store, see what our local businesses have to offer!
Every purchase, every visit, and every share makes a difference. ❤️
👇 TAG YOUR SHOPPING BUDDIES BELOW! 👇
Who's coming out for a little PINK THURSDAY shopping fun?! 💗🛍️
SUPPORT LOCAL 💗 SHOP SMALL 💗 DISCOVER NEW FAVORITES!
#PinkThursday #PinkThursday2026 #SupportSmallFirst #ShopSmallCrawl #ShopLocalStJohns #DowntownStJohns #SupportLocalBusinesses #ShopSmallFirst #HolidayShopping