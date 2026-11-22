Pirate Cutlass Workshop [Reg. Req.]
Pirate Cutlass Workshop [Reg. Req.]
Ages 13+
Join Swordsmanship Museum & Academy educator, and Professor of Historical Swordsmanship at GVSU, Jerry Berg, and learn the fundamentals of swordsmanship from the Golden Age of Piracy! Learn hands-on the actual method of fighting with a cutlass, directly from books and manuals published in the early 1700s!
Grand Ledge Area District Library
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Mon, 28 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
Grand Ledge Area District Library
131 E. Jefferson St.Grand Ledge, Michigan 48837
517-627-7014
questions@gladl.org