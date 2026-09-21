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Pumpkin Decorating

Pumpkin Decorating

Avoid the mess at home and come to the library to decorate a pumpkin. We will have a limited supply of pie size pumpkins and everything you need to decorate or carve one.
https://gladl.libcal.com/event/17101031

Grand Ledge Area District Library
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Thu, 22 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
https://gladl.org
Grand Ledge Area District Library
131 E. Jefferson St.
Grand Ledge, Michigan 48837
517-627-7014
questions@gladl.org
https://gladl.org