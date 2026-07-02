Raptors & Velociraptors-- Are Birds Dinosaur Descendants?

Are Birds Dinosaur Descendants? The Howell Nature Center will offer an engaging, family-friendly presentation and some answers to those questions during this live animal encounter. Live Michigan birds of prey that may include hawks or owls are shown and discussed to educate attendees on their unique characteristics, habitats, and diets.

This project is funded in part by Michigan Humanities, an affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities, and the Michigan Arts and Culture Council.

https://gladl.libcal.com/event/16332530