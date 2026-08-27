Red Cross Blood Drive [Reg. Req.]
Red Cross Blood Drive [Reg. Req.]
Join us for a Blood Drive at the Grand Ledge Area District Library. Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767), or visit our Red Cross Donation page (link in our Event Calendar, sponsor code GLADL) for more info or to schedule an appointment.
https://gladl.libcal.com/event/16567084
Grand Ledge Area District Library
10:00 AM - 03:15 PM on Fri, 18 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
Grand Ledge Area District Library
131 E. Jefferson St.Grand Ledge, Michigan 48837
517-627-7014
questions@gladl.org