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Rewind: Memories of Wacousta School

Rewind: Memories of Wacousta School

With a GLADL branch opening at the Old Wacousta School, we want the community to know more about its past. Wacousta Alumni, bring your old photos, videos, or audio recordings of your school days to digitize and donate a copy to our community archive! Even record an oral history of your favorite story! Let’s share our memories; building the first Dream Depot, kindergarten circus performances, the fun run, the school carnival, or maybe that old copy of your Sarah Endres Writing Competition entry. Whatever Wacousta means to you, share it. Help build our community’s archive, and save the original with digital!
https://gladl.libcal.com/event/16589130

GLADL Wacousta Branch
04:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Wed, 19 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
https://gladl.org
GLADL Wacousta Branch
9235 W Herbison Rd
Eagle, Michigan 48822