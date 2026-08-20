Rubber Duck Costume Contest

Decorate a rubber duck in costume to enter our Cosplay Contest! Register to compete and either pick up your Rubber Duck Kit (1 rubber duck, air dry clay, and paint pots) starting September 1 — kits are first come first served, while supplies last — or attend the Rubber Duck Cosplay Decorating Night on September 2nd to decorate a duck. Bring in your finished duck by Sept. 28 for display and People’s Choice voting in October!

https://gladl.libcal.com/event/17007659