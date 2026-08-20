Rubber Duck Costume Contest
Rubber Duck Costume Contest
Decorate a rubber duck in costume to enter our Cosplay Contest! Register to compete and either pick up your Rubber Duck Kit (1 rubber duck, air dry clay, and paint pots) starting September 1 — kits are first come first served, while supplies last — or attend the Rubber Duck Cosplay Decorating Night on September 2nd to decorate a duck. Bring in your finished duck by Sept. 28 for display and People’s Choice voting in October!
https://gladl.libcal.com/event/17007659
Grand Ledge Area District Library
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Sep 28, 2026.
Event Supported By
Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
Grand Ledge Area District Library
131 E. Jefferson St.Grand Ledge, Michigan 48837
517-627-7014
questions@gladl.org