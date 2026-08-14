Salsa Night with Orquesta Ritmo - Presented by JSO's Music on Tap

🎺 Salsa Night with Orquesta Ritmo – Music on Tap Series 🥁

Back by popular demand, Orquesta Ritmo returns to Weatherwax Hall to fire up the stage! Founded by Director Michael Eyia in the late '70s and deeply rooted in his rich Cuban heritage, this powerhouse ten-piece ensemble has shared stages with legends like Oscar D'Leon and Los Lobos. They fill the room with bold horns, driving percussion, and infectious grooves that are guaranteed to get you moving. Renowned for their electrifying stage presence and tight musicianship, they capture the true, celebratory heart of Latin music. For fans of Tito Puente, Eddie Palmieri, and Buena Vista Social Club, this is a live musical experience you do not want to miss.

Gather your friends and join us inside the JSO building for downtown Jackson’s favorite casual music series. Kick back, grab a drink from the cash bar, and immerse yourself in a vibrant night of world-class Latin rhythms—and remember to wear your comfy shoes, because you'll want to get up and dance!

✨ THE VIBE ✨

Expect a night that is electric, communal, and completely unpretentious. The JSO building sheds its traditional concert hall feel for a lively, club-style social atmosphere where the dance floor stays packed. This is a high-energy party where the barrier between the audience and the band completely disappears. Grab a drink from the cash bar, move to the rhythm, and enjoy an unforgettable evening where premium musicianship meets a laid-back, late-night celebration.

🔥 BONUS PERK: Show off your JSO Branded gear at a Music on Tap concert for $2 OFF an alcoholic beverage or a FREE non-alcoholic beverage!

🎵 EVENT FEATURES

• Casual Concert Experience: Hang with friends in a laid-back, high-energy atmosphere.

• Drinks: Cash bar available throughout the evening.

• Seating: General Admission (first-come, first-served). There are no assigned seats—sit back and relax or dance the night away!

⏱️ TIMING & LOCATION

• Date: Saturday, September 26, 2026

• Venue: Weatherwax Hall (JSO Building)

• 7:00 PM | Doors Open for Social Hour

• 8:00 PM | Concert Begins

🎟️ TICKETS & SUBSCRIPTION OPTIONS

For the best rates, secure your seats early! You can also save money on your tickets by subscribing to the Music On Tap series:

• FLEX PASS: Design your own night out! Choose 4, 5, or 6 shows across the season. The more shows you pick, the bigger your discount.

• FULL SEASON: Lock in the absolute maximum discount by subscribing to the complete Music on Tap season lineup.

🔗 Explore the lineup and purchase your tickets here: https://www.jacksonsymphony.org/concerts-and-events/salsa-night-with-orquesta-ritmo/

🛒 Other Purchase Methods:

• Phone: (517) 782-3221

• In Person: JSO Box Office | 215 W. Michigan Ave., Jackson, MI 49203

♿ PARKING & ACCESSIBILITY

• PARKING: Street parking is free and unrestricted after 5:00 PM. Marked accessible spaces are available on Michigan Ave and Jackson Street within view of the building. (Note: Valet parking is not available for this series).

• ENTERING & VENUE: Weatherwax Hall is entirely on the ground floor. Downtown sidewalks are wide and gently sloped. The main entrance features automatic push-button doors, and the interior hallways are spacious and wheelchair-friendly.

• ELEVATORS & RESTROOMS: No elevators or stairs are needed! The concert space, cash bar, and restrooms are all on the ground floor. (Note: Balcony seating is accessible by stairs only).

• SEATING ARRANGEMENTS: Seating consists of moveable individual chairs. Our staff and volunteers are always on hand to easily shift chairs and accommodate wheelchairs on the main floor. Just flag us down for assistance!

#mijso