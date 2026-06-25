Secrets of the Salamanders
Secrets of the Salamanders
What can salamanders tell us about the health of our forests and wetlands? Alexa Warwick, Ph.D. will introduce us to the fascinating world of salamander research, explaining how scientists study these secretive amphibians and what they reveal about the environment. Perfect for nature lovers, students, and anyone curious about the hidden wildlife around us.
https://gladl.libcal.com/event/16582449
Grand Ledge Area District Library
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 9 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
Grand Ledge Area District Library
131 E. Jefferson St.Grand Ledge, Michigan 48837
517-627-7014
questions@gladl.org