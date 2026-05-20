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SELF-HONORING CIRCLE: CHAPTER 5: I’LL GO IF YOU GO

SELF-HONORING CIRCLE: CHAPTER 5: I’LL GO IF YOU GO

Have you ever:
• waited for reassurance before taking action?
• looked to others before trusting yourself?
• hesitated because something felt uncertain or uncomfortable?

This chapter is an invitation to gently explore your relationship with courage, self-trust, and inner guidance.

Through Cosmic Smash Booking, journaling, meditation, reflection, and discussion, we practice honoring ourselves one small step at a time.

Deep Soul Creative Art
$100.00
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM, every day through Sep 25, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Deep Soul Creative Art
5172438367
denisecoelho@deepsoulcreativeart.com
deepsoulcreativeart.com

Artist Group Info

dpkeecoelho@gmail.com
Deep Soul Creative Art
denisecoelho@deepsoulcreativeart.com
https://deepsoulcreativeart.my.canva.site/self-honoring-circle-landing-page