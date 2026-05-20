SELF-HONORING CIRCLE: Chapter 6: SURE I’LL DO IT
SELF-HONORING CIRCLE: Chapter 6: SURE I’LL DO IT
How often do we say yes before checking in with ourselves?
This chapter invites you to explore:
• obligation and overcommitment
• the desire to be needed
• people-pleasing patterns
• energetic alignment
• and the power of honoring your own capacity.
Through Cosmic Smash Booking, reflection, journaling, guided meditation, and supportive conversation,
we practice noticing the difference between saying yes from pressure and saying yes from truth.
Deep Soul Creative Art
$100.00
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM, every day through Nov 06, 2026.
Event Supported By
Deep Soul Creative Art
5172438367
denisecoelho@deepsoulcreativeart.com
Artist Group Info
dpkeecoelho@gmail.com
Deep Soul Creative Art
2214 Webster RdLansing, Michigan 48917
5172438367
denisecoelho@deepsoulcreativeart.com