SELF-HONORING CIRCLE: Chapter 6: SURE I’LL DO IT

How often do we say yes before checking in with ourselves?

This chapter invites you to explore:

• obligation and overcommitment

• the desire to be needed

• people-pleasing patterns

• energetic alignment

• and the power of honoring your own capacity.

Through Cosmic Smash Booking, reflection, journaling, guided meditation, and supportive conversation,

we practice noticing the difference between saying yes from pressure and saying yes from truth.