Shake Your Teal Feathers: Sundae Stroll
Shake Your Teal Feathers: Sundae Stroll
The Michigan Ovarian Cancer Alliance is proud to present our annual Shake Your Teal Feathers awareness event!
Join us at The Meadows at Millennium Park on Sunday, September 27, 2026, for a family-friendly community picnic and casual 1-mile walk/run.
Bring family and friends, wear your teal, and enjoy an ice cream treat while connecting with others and browsing our silent auction. It’s a fun and meaningful way to raise awareness of ovarian cancer and come together as a community.
Millennium Park - Grant Pavillion
$10-$30
12:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Sun, 27 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Michigan Ovarian Cancer Alliance
(734) 800-6144
info@mioca.org
Millennium Park - Grant Pavillion
1400 Maynard Avenue SouthwestWalker, Michigan 49534