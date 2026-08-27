Silent Book Club

Participants gather at our designated tables at BrickHaven at 6pm on the 4th Wednesday of each month*. Everyone brings a book of their choice to read. The Library Coordinator greets & welcomes everyone, participants may order drinks and food, and then we'll all silently read the book of our choice, for about 45 minutes. At that time, the Coordinator invites everyone to share a bit about the book they're reading-- people can choose to participate or not, whatever they're comfortable with. Registration required to reserve space.