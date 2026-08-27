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Silent Book Club

Silent Book Club

Participants gather at our designated tables at BrickHaven at 6pm on the 4th Wednesday of each month*. Everyone brings a book of their choice to read. The Library Coordinator greets & welcomes everyone, participants may order drinks and food, and then we'll all silently read the book of our choice, for about 45 minutes. At that time, the Coordinator invites everyone to share a bit about the book they're reading-- people can choose to participate or not, whatever they're comfortable with. Registration required to reserve space.

BrickHaven Brewery
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 23 Sep 2026
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Event Supported By

Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
https://gladl.org
BrickHaven Brewery
200 E. Jefferson St.
Grand Ledge , Michigan 48837