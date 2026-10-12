Silent Book Club Grand Ledge at BrickHaven Brewing Company! [Reg. Req.]
Silent Book Club Grand Ledge at BrickHaven Brewing Company! [Reg. Req.]
Participants gather at our designated tables at BrickHaven at 6pm on the 4th Wednesday of each month*. Everyone brings a book of their choice to read. The Library Coordinator greets & welcomes everyone, participants may order drinks and food, and then we'll all silently read the book of our choice, for about 45 minutes. At that time, the Coordinator invites everyone to share a bit about the book they're reading-- people can choose to participate or not, whatever they're comfortable with. Registration required to reserve space.
BrickHaven Brewing Company
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 11 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
BrickHaven Brewing Company