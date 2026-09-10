Silly STEAM Storytime
Silly STEAM Storytime
In honor of author Andrea Beaty's birthday (author of Rosie Revere, Engineer and Ada Twist, Scientist), join us for a silly STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math) themed storytime! After stories, we'll have a couple of simple art and science activities to do.
https://gladl.libcal.com/event/16738618
Grand Ledge Area District Library
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Wed, 7 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
Grand Ledge Area District Library
131 E. Jefferson St.Grand Ledge, Michigan 48837
517-627-7014
questions@gladl.org