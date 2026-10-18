Snowy Winter Pinecone Craft
Snowy Winter Pinecone Craft
Ages 8+ w/ Adult Assistance
Get ready to celebrate winter and the upcoming holidays! Make fun, "snowy" pinecones to decorate a wreath, a mantle garland. or to hang on your tree!
https://gladl.libcal.com/event/16030596
Grand Ledge Area District Library
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Mon, 30 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
Grand Ledge Area District Library
131 E. Jefferson St.Grand Ledge, Michigan 48837
517-627-7014
questions@gladl.org