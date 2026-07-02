SRP Dino-Finale Carnival
SRP Dino-Finale Carnival
Enjoy a fun night of Dinosaur and foam fun, carnival games, prizes, treats and hot dogs! Each reading log you complete earns you more carnival tickets to spend! Many non-ticketed activities for all to play too like Eaton County Parks Game trailer. Everyone welcome, dress to get messy!
https://gladl.libcal.com/event/16465339
Fitzgerald Park - Grand Ledge
05:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Wed, 5 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
Fitzgerald Park - Grand Ledge
100 Fitzgerald Park DriveGrand Ledge, Michigan 48837
5175418989
eatongreatstart@gmail.com