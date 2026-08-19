🎹 Strauss & Mahler – Presented by the Jackson Symphony Orchestra 🎺

The Jackson Symphony Orchestra invites you to an extraordinary evening featuring a masterfully crafted selection of deeply expressive and heroic masterworks. We are proud to welcome spectacular soloist Leelanee Sterrett to the stage for Strauss’s Horn Concerto No. 1, a brilliant, fun, and technically dazzling showcase for the horn. The performance reaches its breathtaking peak with Gustav Mahler’s legendary Symphony No. 1, “Titan”—a dramatic, sweeping masterpiece celebrated worldwide for its unforgettable melodies and one of the most thrilling, triumphant finales in classical music history.

✨ THE VIBE ✨

Expect an atmosphere that is epic, heroic, and deeply moving. This concert centers around immense scale, capturing the maximum power of the live orchestra. From the grand, windswept vastness of Central Asia to the joyful, virtuosic fire of Strauss, the first half builds beautifully before giving way to Mahler's monumental first symphony. It is a sweeping musical journey that feels cinematic in scope, overflowing with raw emotion, triumph, and awe-inspiring sonic landscapes.

🎼 PROGRAM

• Alexander Borodin | In the Steppes of Central Asia

<1880> An evocative, poetic, and beautifully atmospheric side-by-side performance featuring the Jackson Symphony Youth Orchestra (JSYO) playing right alongside the professional JSO musicians!

• Richard Strauss | Horn Concerto No. 1 in E-flat major

<1882-1883> Featuring guest artist Leelanee Sterrett navigating this vibrant, joyful, and technically dazzling showpiece.

~ Intermission ~

• Gustav Mahler | Symphony No. 1 in D major “Titan”

<1887-1888> A monumental, deeply dramatic symphonic journey that demands the full power and emotional scale of the orchestra.

⏱️ CONCERT RUNTIME: 1 hour and 45 minutes (including intermission).

📅 SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

• 6:30 PM | Pre-Concert Conversation: Enhance your concert experience by joining us for a complimentary, interactive lecture offering an insider's look "behind the music."

• 7:00 PM | Doors Open for Seating

• 7:30 PM | Concert Performance

• Post-Concert | The Afterparty: Join us following the performance at the Potter Center! This post-concert celebration offers an elegant opportunity to connect with fellow patrons, musicians, and the creative minds behind the evening's music.

🎟️ TICKETS & SUBSCRIPTION OPTIONS

Single tickets will be available for purchase starting September 1, 2026. For priority seating and exclusive discounts, consider our Classical Concert subscription options:

• FLEX PASS: Design your own season by selecting 4, 5, or 6 performances. Greater flexibility yields higher discounts, and passes may include our Music On Tap series.

• FULL SEASON: Secure the maximum possible discount by subscribing to the complete Classical Series.

• 🔥 NEW SUBSCRIBER INCENTIVE: First-time subscribers to our Classical Series receive 50% off at checkout by using the promotional code: NEWPATRON27

🔗 More Concert Info & Tickets:

https://www.jacksonsymphony.org/concerts-and-events/strauss-mahler/

To view our FULL season brochure and offerings, visit: https://jacksonsymphony.b-cdn.net/wp-content/uploads/JSO_SeasonBrochure_2026-27-Work-A12-3.pdf

🛒 Other Purchase Methods:

• Phone: (517) 782-3221

• In Person: JSO Box Office | 215 W. Michigan Ave., Jackson, MI 49203

📺 LIVE STREAM OVERVIEW

For patrons unable to attend the live performance in the hall, a high-quality live broadcast will be accessible online.

♿ PARKING & ACCESSIBILITY DETAILS (POTTER CENTER)

The Jackson Symphony Orchestra is committed to providing an accessible, comfortable, and welcoming experience for all guests at the Potter Center (Jackson College).

• PARKING: Designated accessible parking spaces are situated near the front of the main parking lot. For your convenience, complimentary valet parking is available right at the entrance to significantly reduce travel distance to the doors.

• ELEVATORS: Accessible elevators are located directly through the main lobby and down the rear hallway. Main floor seating is located on Floor 2 (also designated as the Mezzanine level). Please note that the elevator does not service the Balcony level. Patrons wishing to avoid stairs entirely are strongly advised to select main floor or mezzanine seating.

• SEATING ARRANGEMENTS: Accessible wheelchair and companion seating options are located approximately four rows from the front stage near the side entrance, as well as across the rear row of the main floor. For guests who do not require wheelchair seating but wish to completely avoid stairs, the back rows are an excellent choice. Main walkways are wide and equipped with supportive handrails. Our guest services staff and ushers are readily available to assist you upon arrival.

#mijso