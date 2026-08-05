Summer Pops - Patriotic Pops & Cruise-In : Presented by the Jackson Symphony Orchestra

SUMMER POPS: PATRIOTIC POPS & CRUISE-IN

Join us in downtown Jackson for a spectacular evening paying tribute to America’s steadfast strength in the face of hardship with a mixture of marches, film scores, and iconic works. These pieces are all composed by legendary American composers including Aaron Copland, John Philip Sousa, and John Williams.

This year, the Jackson Symphony Orchestra is thrilled to expand our Summer Pops series to TWO performances across the community! We are back at our usual location at Horace Blackman Park for a patriotic tribute, as well as a secondary concert and location in Albion!

🚗 BONUS: This event coincides with the downtown Jackson Cruise-In, so come early to enjoy classic cars, food trucks, and plenty of community fun!

💵 COST: This concert is completely FREE to the public! Just bring your own lawn chair or blanket. Want to upgrade your evening? Grab a VIP ticket to access our pre-concert reception.

🎟️ VIP TICKETS: $30 for Adults | $15 for Students (K-College)

• Buy online at: jacksonsymphony.org

• Buy by phone: (517) 782-3221

• Buy in person: JSO Box Office (215 W. Michigan Ave.)

🕒 SCHEDULE & VIP PERKS

• 6:00 PM – VIP Reception begins at Weatherwax Hall (Ground Floor)

• 7:00 PM – Concert begins at Horace Blackman Park

What’s included in a VIP Ticket?

• Access to the indoor VIP Reception featuring live piano music by Mark Loring.

• Complimentary hors d'oeuvres and one drink ticket (beer, wine, or soft drinks).

• Air conditioning during the reception and intermission.

• Reserved premium seating in the park—no need to bring your own chair! (First come, first served section).

• Access to JSO’s indoor restrooms.

♿ PARKING & ACCESSIBILITY

• STREET PARKING: Free after 5:00 PM in downtown Jackson (2-hour free limit before 5:00 PM).

• ROAD CLOSURE: W. Michigan Ave. will be blocked off from Blackstone St. to Jackson St. for the Cruise-In.

• ACCESSIBILITY: Accessible parking spaces are located on Jackson Street within view of the venue. Sidewalks are wide and gently sloped. Weatherwax Hall is on the ground floor with automatic push-button doors—no stairs or elevators required!

• VIP SEATING NOTE: Chairs are set up on the grass. If you use a wheelchair or have limited mobility, we highly recommend selecting a seat on the ends of the VIP rows for ease of access. Non-VIPs must bring their own chairs.

🌧️ WEATHER CONTINGENCY

In the event of bad weather, the concert will move directly across the street into Weatherwax Hall (215 W. Michigan Ave). VIP ticket holders will receive prioritized ground floor seating, and remaining seats will open to the public for free. All indoor ground-floor seating is moveable to accommodate wheelchairs.

📍 CATCH OUR OTHER SUMMER POPS PERFORMANCE!

Don't miss our second stop of the summer in Albion for "Summer Pops: Swingin' at the Shell"!