Summer Pops - Swingin' At The Shell: Presented by the Jackson Symphony Orchestra

SUMMER POPS: SWINGIN' AT THE SHELL

This year, the Jackson Symphony Orchestra is thrilled to expand our Summer Pops series to TWO performances across the community! In addition to our usual downtown Jackson concert, we are incredibly excited to announce a new second location at the Victory Park Bandshell in Albion.

The Jackson Symphony Orchestra is proud to bring our summer celebration to Albion! Join us at the historic Victory Park Bandshell as we pay tribute to America’s 250th birthday with a powerful lineup of classic marches, soaring film scores, and legendary works. Experience live music under the open sky featuring pieces by iconic American composers Aaron Copland, John Philip Sousa, and John Williams.

💵 COST: This community performance is completely FREE to attend!

🪑 WHAT TO BRING: Seating is not provided for this performance, so please pack your favorite lawn chairs or blankets to set up on the grass.

🕒 SCHEDULE & LOCATION

• DATE: Sunday, August 30

• TIME: 6:00 PM

• LOCATION: Victory Park Bandshell (Albion, MI)

Can't make this event? Scroll down to see details for our other Summer Pops performance!

📍 LOOKING FOR THE VIP EXPERIENCE?

Please note that VIP ticket packages, indoor catered receptions, and provided seating are exclusive to our Jackson performance, "Summer Pops: Patriotic Pops & Cruise-In" on Friday, August 28. If you would like to purchase VIP tickets for that location, we'd love to have you!