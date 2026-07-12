© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Summer Sounds

Summer Sounds

Join the East Lansing Kiwanis Community Band on July 16 for a free family-friendly concert of Broadway tunes, marches, and traditional concert band music. The performance begins at 7 pm in the Henry Fine Park, behind Robert L. Green Elementary School. Bring Blankets, lawn chairs, and the family!

Henry Fine Park
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 16 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

East Lansing Kiwanis Community Band
5173325662
nordhausdoug@gmail.com
East Lansing Kiwanis Community Band

Artist Group Info

heinerdonna@yahoo.com
Henry Fine Park
1901 Winchester
East Lansing, Michigan 48823
elkiwanisband@gmail.com