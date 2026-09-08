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Take Healthy Action with Diabetes PATH Workshop [Reg. Req.]

Take Healthy Action with Diabetes PATH Workshop [Reg. Req.]

This workshop is a 6-week community diabetes education program to help individuals learn the tools and techniques needed for day-to-day management.

Grand Ledge Area District Library
Every week through Nov 05, 2026.
Thursday: 12:30 PM - 03:45 PM
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
https://gladl.org
Grand Ledge Area District Library
131 E. Jefferson St.
Grand Ledge, Michigan 48837
517-627-7014
questions@gladl.org
https://gladl.org