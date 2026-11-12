Tales of Christmas Past at Dow Gardens

Saturday, December 19, 2026, 4–5 PM, in the Pines Estate Home at Dow Gardens.

Take pause to savor the holiday season as we bring back the Christmas tradition of gathering around the ‘fire’ with hot cocoa and cookies and listening to readings of classic Christmas stories and poems in the Sun Parlor of The Pines, all dressed up for the Holiday season. Recommended for ages 8 and up. Reservations are required.

Event ends just in time to stay and enjoy the Dow Gardens annual Christmas Walk.

Please be sure to arrive 30 minutes prior to the event. A short (.25 mile) walk through Dow Gardens is necessary to access the home. Due to the historic nature, the building is not handicap accessible.

Tickets: https://sales.dowgardens.org/Performance.aspx?pid=52959

More information: https://dowgardens.org/tales