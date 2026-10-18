Taste Test: Favorite State Snacks [Reg. Req.]
Taste Test: Favorite State Snacks [Reg. Req.]
Celebrate the U.S.A.'s 250th birthday by taste testing states' favorite snacks. We'll have the favorite snacks of 10 different states. You get to try the snacks and then guess which state's favorite snack it is!
Grand Ledge Area District Library
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Mon, 16 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
Grand Ledge Area District Library
131 E. Jefferson St.Grand Ledge, Michigan 48837
517-627-7014
questions@gladl.org