The ABC's of Medicare
The ABC's of Medicare
The ABC’s of Medicare is a free educational program designed to help seniors and those approaching eligibility understand their healthcare options. The session covers eligibility, enrollment periods, Medicare Parts A–D, the differences between Original Medicare and Medicare Advantage, prescription drug coverage, and how to avoid common pitfalls. Presented by Kevin Gebhard, a licensed Medicare agent with over 20 years of teaching and seminar experience.
https://gladl.libcal.com/event/16556375
Grand Ledge Area District Library
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Tue, 6 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
Grand Ledge Area District Library
131 E. Jefferson St.Grand Ledge, Michigan 48837
517-627-7014
questions@gladl.org