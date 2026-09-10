The ABC’s of Medicare is a free educational program designed to help seniors and those approaching eligibility understand their healthcare options. The session covers eligibility, enrollment periods, Medicare Parts A–D, the differences between Original Medicare and Medicare Advantage, prescription drug coverage, and how to avoid common pitfalls. Presented by Kevin Gebhard, a licensed Medicare agent with over 20 years of teaching and seminar experience.

https://gladl.libcal.com/event/16556375