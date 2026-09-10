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The ABC's of Medicare

The ABC's of Medicare

The ABC’s of Medicare is a free educational program designed to help seniors and those approaching eligibility understand their healthcare options. The session covers eligibility, enrollment periods, Medicare Parts A–D, the differences between Original Medicare and Medicare Advantage, prescription drug coverage, and how to avoid common pitfalls. Presented by Kevin Gebhard, a licensed Medicare agent with over 20 years of teaching and seminar experience.
https://gladl.libcal.com/event/16556375

Grand Ledge Area District Library
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Tue, 6 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
https://gladl.org
Grand Ledge Area District Library
131 E. Jefferson St.
Grand Ledge, Michigan 48837
517-627-7014
questions@gladl.org
https://gladl.org