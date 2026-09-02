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The Power of Music: More Than Sound

The Power of Music: More Than Sound

Experience music with more than your ears at Burcham Hills’ multi-genre, multi-sensory music festival on Saturday, Sept. 12, from 1:30–4:30 p.m. on the first floor of Burcham Hills.

Enjoy two stages of live music, including a performance from the MSU College of Music; discover curated food-and-music pairings at Cornerstone Bistro; try out real instruments at an Instrument Petting Zoo; and experience music and vibroacoustic therapy, which combines music with gentle, low-frequency vibrations you can feel through the body to encourage relaxation and support overall wellness.

1:30–2:30 p.m. | Quartz Stage: MSU College of Music
2:30–3:15 p.m. | Wild Rose Music Lab: Instrument Petting Zoo
2:30–3:15 p.m. | Slate Room: Vibroacoustic Therapy + Music Therapy
3:15–4:30 p.m. | Ada Whitehouse Stage: Live performances by Don Middlebrook, Elliot Milakaff, Gregory Smith and El Capitain

Bring the kids or invite a friend; music lovers of all ages are welcome! Explore, discover, and experience the power of music beyond sound.

Burcham Hills
01:30 PM - 04:30 PM on Sat, 12 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Burcham Hills
MTraill-Crosser@burchamhills.com
Burcham Hills
2700 Burcham Dr
East Lansing, Michigan 48823
https://www.burchamhills.com/