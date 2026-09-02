The Power of Music: More Than Sound

Experience music with more than your ears at Burcham Hills’ multi-genre, multi-sensory music festival on Saturday, Sept. 12, from 1:30–4:30 p.m. on the first floor of Burcham Hills.

Enjoy two stages of live music, including a performance from the MSU College of Music; discover curated food-and-music pairings at Cornerstone Bistro; try out real instruments at an Instrument Petting Zoo; and experience music and vibroacoustic therapy, which combines music with gentle, low-frequency vibrations you can feel through the body to encourage relaxation and support overall wellness.

1:30–2:30 p.m. | Quartz Stage: MSU College of Music

2:30–3:15 p.m. | Wild Rose Music Lab: Instrument Petting Zoo

2:30–3:15 p.m. | Slate Room: Vibroacoustic Therapy + Music Therapy

3:15–4:30 p.m. | Ada Whitehouse Stage: Live performances by Don Middlebrook, Elliot Milakaff, Gregory Smith and El Capitain

Bring the kids or invite a friend; music lovers of all ages are welcome! Explore, discover, and experience the power of music beyond sound.

