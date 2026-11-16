To Do: Get My GED [Reg. Req.]
To Do: Get My GED [Reg. Req.]
Is earning your GED on your list for 2027? Take the first step this December with Eaton RESA Adult Education right here at GLADL! Apply Online at www.eatonresa.org/adult-education . After completing enrollment, regular classes will run at the library on Mondays and Wednesdays from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM, beginning January 4th.
Grand Ledge Area District Library
10:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Mon, 14 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
Grand Ledge Area District Library
131 E. Jefferson St.Grand Ledge, Michigan 48837
517-627-7014
questions@gladl.org