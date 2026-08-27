Ultrasonic Adventure: A Bat Encounter
Ultrasonic Adventure: A Bat Encounter
Following a brief presentation on bats, adults and older youth will embark on a guided night hike with Ben Savoie, Eaton County Parks Naturalist, utilizing acoustic monitors to observe and identify bat species within Lincoln Brick Park.
https://gladl.libcal.com/event/17070707
Lincoln Brick Park
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
Lincoln Brick Park
13991 Tallman Rd.Grand Ledge, Michigan 48837
marketing@gladl.org