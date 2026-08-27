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Ultrasonic Adventure: A Bat Encounter

Ultrasonic Adventure: A Bat Encounter

Following a brief presentation on bats, adults and older youth will embark on a guided night hike with Ben Savoie, Eaton County Parks Naturalist, utilizing acoustic monitors to observe and identify bat species within Lincoln Brick Park.

https://gladl.libcal.com/event/17070707

Lincoln Brick Park
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Sat, 19 Sep 2026

Event Supported By

Grand Ledge Area District Library
5176277014
marketing@gladl.org
https://gladl.org
Lincoln Brick Park
13991 Tallman Rd.
Grand Ledge, Michigan 48837
marketing@gladl.org
https://gladl.libcal.com/event/13458184