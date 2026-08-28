We Want More History! - Bath, MI

On Saturday, September 26th, the Grassroots Historian, Bath Township Public Library, Bath School Museum, and other history organizations will join communities across the country in "We Want More History!", a nationwide celebration of history programming.

We invite everyone to explore the history of the village and surrounding community of Bath, Michigan. The event is at James Couzens Memorial Park from 10 AM to 1 PM. There will be walking tours of the Village of Bath, informational booths, and activities. Come explore the area's unique history and local businesses!

Schedule of Events

Walking Tours of the Village of Bath: 10:30 AM & 12:30 PM

Games and Activities: 10 AM to 1 PM

Bath School Museum: 10 AM to 1 PM

The program is part of We Want More History!, a coordinated, national celebration of history programming designed to strengthen civic health, build community trust, foster democratic dialogue, and showcase the essential role of history in public life. At a time of heightened public interest in how American history is interpreted, this program supports trusted public institutions where people already gather to learn, reflect, and engage. Timed to coincide with National Public Lands Day, We Want More History! will feature libraries, parks, museums, historic sites, schools, and community organizations across the country hosting talks, exhibits, walking tours, community conversations, film screenings, storytelling events, hikes, paddles, and other programs that connect people with the stories of the places they call home.

Community members of all ages are encouraged to attend. The event is free of charge; donations/tips are accepted.