🎹West Side Story - Presented by the Jackson Symphony Orchestra🎷

The Jackson Symphony Orchestra proudly invites you to a premier evening of high-octane energy, brilliant jazz-infused symphonics, and deeply expressive masterworks. This spectacular production shines a spotlight on the breathtaking virtuosity of our very own principal clarinetist, Guy Yehuda, as he takes center stage for an unforgettable series of showpieces. From the soaring, lyrical beauty of Copland to the electrifying rhythms of Leonard Bernstein's most beloved theatrical favorites, this concert promises an immersive and transcendent musical journey celebrating the true grandeur of the live orchestral experience.

✨ THE VIBE ✨

Expect an atmosphere that is dynamic, theatrical, and bursting with energy. This performance is a brilliant collision of high-art classical precision and the raw, swinging power of American big-band jazz and Broadway. From deeply meditative, cross-cultural openings to the explosive, iconic rhythms of West Side Story, the emotional arc of this evening is massive. It is sophisticated, cinematic, and profoundly uplifting—perfect for passionate music lovers and newcomers alike looking to experience an absolute peak of musical storytelling.

🎼 PROGRAM

• Reena Esmail | Ram Tori Maya <2019; rev 2022> A deeply expressive, meditative, and beautiful fusion of classical traditions.

• William Dawson | Break, Break, Break <1928> A powerful, moving orchestral work rich in emotional depth.

• Aaron Copland | Clarinet Concerto <1948> Featuring Guy Yehuda navigating Copland's timelessly lyrical and rhythmically vibrant masterwork.

• Artie Shaw | Clarinet Concerto <1937-1940> A dazzling, jazz-infused showpiece packed with swing-era virtuosity.

~ Intermission ~

• Leonard Bernstein | Prelude, Fugue and Riffs <1949> A high-energy, explosive celebration of classical structure meets big-band jazz.

• Leonard Bernstein | Symphonic Dances from West Side Story <1957> The ultimate theatrical thriller, bringing the raw emotion and iconic rhythms of Broadway to the symphonic stage.

• Leonard Bernstein | Make Our Garden Grow (from Candide) <1956> The concert's grand, soaring, and deeply uplifting finale, featuring soprano Madelyn Rouse, tenor Marcus Shelton, and Northwest High School's Vocal Dimension choir.

⏱️ CONCERT RUNTIME: 1 hour and 45 minutes (including intermission).

📅 SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

• 6:30 PM | Pre-Concert Conversation: Enhance your experience by joining us for a complimentary, interactive lecture offering an insider's look "behind the music."

• 7:00 PM | Doors Open for Seating

• 7:30 PM | Concert Performance

• Post-Concert | The Afterparty: Join us following the performance at the Potter Center! This post-concert celebration offers an elegant opportunity to connect with fellow patrons and the creative minds behind the evening's music. (Admission: $20 – Includes hors d'oeuvres and two drink tickets).

🎟️ TICKETS & SUBSCRIPTION OPTIONS

Single tickets will be available for purchase starting September 1, 2026. For priority seating and exclusive discounts, consider our Classical Concert subscription options:

• FLEX PASS: Design your own season by selecting 4, 5, or 6 performances. Greater flexibility yields higher discounts, and passes may include our Music On Tap series.

• FULL SEASON: Secure the maximum possible discount by subscribing to the complete Classical Series.

• 🔥 NEW SUBSCRIBER INCENTIVE: First-time subscribers to our Classical Series receive 50% off at checkout by using the promotional code: NEWPATRON27

🛒 Purchase Methods:

• Online: jacksonsymphony.org

• Phone: (517) 782-3221

• In Person: JSO Box Office | 215 W. Michigan Ave., Jackson, MI 49203

📺 LIVE STREAM OVERVIEW

For patrons unable to attend the live performance in the hall, a high-quality live broadcast will be accessible online.

♿ ACCESSIBILITY & VENUE INFORMATION

The Jackson Symphony Orchestra is committed to providing an accessible and welcoming experience for all guests.

• PARKING: Designated accessible parking spaces are situated near the front of the lot. For your convenience, complimentary valet parking is available to minimize travel distance to the entrance.

• ELEVATORS: Elevators are located through the main lobby and down the rear hallway. Main floor seating is located on Floor 2 (also designated as the Mezzanine). Please note that the elevator does not service the Balcony level. Patrons wishing to avoid stairs entirely are advised to select main floor or mezzanine seating.

• SEATING ARRANGEMENTS: Accessible and companion seating options are located approximately four rows from the front stage near the side entrance, as well as in the rear row to accommodate wheelchairs. Walkways are wide and equipped with supportive handrails. Our guest services staff and volunteers are readily available to assist you upon arrival.

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