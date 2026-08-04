WKAR Education at the DeWitt Ox Roast
WKAR Education at the DeWitt Ox Roast
Experience the ultimate family fun at the Ox Roast's Funday Sunday at Riverside Park! Enjoy FREE activities for kids aged 0-99, from slime-making with Impression 5 Science Center to free education activities from WKAR Education. Groove to live music, savor ice cream sandwiches, get creative with tie-dye, explore the toddler zone, and much more! FUNday knows no bounds!
dewitt riverside park
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sun, 16 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
WKAR Education
517-884-4700
ask@wkar.org
dewitt riverside park
405 S Bridge StDeWitt, Michigan 48820