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WKAR Education at the DeWitt Ox Roast

WKAR Education at the DeWitt Ox Roast

Experience the ultimate family fun at the Ox Roast's Funday Sunday at Riverside Park! Enjoy FREE activities for kids aged 0-99, from slime-making with Impression 5 Science Center to free education activities from WKAR Education. Groove to live music, savor ice cream sandwiches, get creative with tie-dye, explore the toddler zone, and much more! FUNday knows no bounds!

dewitt riverside park
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sun, 16 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

WKAR Education
517-884-4700
ask@wkar.org
https://www.wkar.org/education
dewitt riverside park
405 S Bridge St
DeWitt, Michigan 48820