Michigan absentee ballots becoming available statewide ahead of August primary

Michigan voters who plan to cast their ballots by mail for the Aug. 4 primary election can begin receiving absentee ballots as local clerks across the state make them available this week.

Under Michigan law, absentee ballots must be available to voters at least 40 days before an election. Local clerks were required to begin making ballots available by June 25 for the upcoming primary election.

Michigan Deputy Secretary of State Aghogho Edevbie said voters still have plenty of time to request an absentee ballot.

“Folks can go online to michigan.gov/vote and request an absentee ballot online,” Edevbie said. “They can also go to their local clerk’s office and request an absentee ballot in person, or by filling out a PDF application and mailing it in.”

Voters who prefer to vote by mail in every election can sign up for Michigan’s permanent mail ballot list. Once enrolled, voters automatically receive a ballot for each election in their jurisdiction.

The Michigan Department of State encourages voters planning to vote absentee to apply early to allow time for processing and mailing. Online absentee ballot applications can be submitted until 5 p.m. the Friday before Election Day, though state officials recommend applying at least 15 days before the election.

Voters can track the status of their absentee ballot application and ballot online through Michigan’s voter information portal. If a ballot appears delayed, local clerks can cancel the original ballot and issue a replacement.

Completed absentee ballots must be received by a local clerk by 8 p.m. on Election Day to be counted. Voters may return ballots by mail, at an official drop box or directly to their clerk’s office. State officials recommend mailing ballots at least two weeks before Election Day to avoid delays.

Michigan now covers postage costs for absentee ballots, meaning voters do not need to purchase stamps to return their ballots.

More than 2.2 million Michigan voters cast absentee ballots in the 2024 general election, according to the Secretary of State's office.

Edevbie said security measures remain in place statewide.

“it is secure as ever,” he said. “Every single drop box in the state is required to be monitored by video surveillance.”

He also emphasized the importance of participation in the primary election.

“Primary elections are extremely important because that determines what the November ballot, the general election ballot, is going to be,” Edevbie said. “If you want the choices that you want on the November ballot, the time to make your voice heard is in the primary.”

Early in-person voting for the Aug. 4 primary is scheduled to run from July 25 through Aug. 2 at a minimum, depending on local arrangements.

For more information, voters can visit Michigan's voter information website and track their absentee ballot status online.