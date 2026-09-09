Republican midterm convention in Texas 'never a consideration' for Barrett

As Republicans gather in Texas for a two-day convention headlined by President Donald Trump, some Michigan candidates are staying home.

U.S. Rep. Tom Barrett, R-Charlotte, is running in one of the closest U.S. House races nationwide, taking on climate organizer William Lawrence.

His campaign said leaving Michigan 55 days before the election “was never a consideration.”

Instead, Barrett is spending the week knocking doors, walking in parades and visiting local businesses.

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Another U.S. House member, John James, the Republican nominee for Michigan governor, is also not scheduled to appear at the convention.

James held a press conference in Warren on Wednesday criticizing Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, the Democratic nominee for governor, after more than 8,000 Michigan residents received misprinted state IDs due to a vendor error.

But the Republican candidate running to succeed James in Congress, Michael Bouchard, is slated to speak at the convention, as will U.S. Senate nominee Mike Rogers, who is facing Democratic nominee Abdul El-Sayed in November.

Michigan State University political scientist Matt Grossman said the divide is symbolic of the tightrope Republican candidates have to walk as recent polling shows Trump's endorsement would make 55% of voters less likely to support a candidate.

“That is quite a negative that affiliated candidates will have to overcome,” Grossman said. “Having said that, it’s also a midterm election where Trump won’t be on the ballot, but Republicans still need Trump supporters and Trump voters to vote.”

Grossman said Bouchard and Rogers are likely hoping that appearing with the president will energize Trump supporters enough to offset any negative consequence.

Trump has encouraged Republicans to “pretend, please, that I’m on the ballot” in November.