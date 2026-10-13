No Kings rallies return to mid-Michigan this weekend with a focus on voter outreach
No Kings events are returning to dozens of Michigan communities Saturday with the goal of getting eligible voters to the polls early.
No Kings, a pro-democracy protest movement in the United States, is returning to mid-Michigan this Saturday with local rallies urging people to vote early in the general election.
While previous No Kings events have been held in opposition to the Trump administration, this weekend’s gatherings will have organizers providing information on voter registration and early voting sites to people, regardless of political party.
The No Kings organization released a statement on what makes this weekend’s events different from prior protests.
“Previous No Kings mobilizations showed the strength of people standing together and rejecting abuses of power,” the statement read.
“No Kings: Vote Early is intended to expand on this as a different model of mass nonpartisan public engagement from previous mobilizations. Local communities know their needs best, and we’re expecting events to vary from block parties to cookouts to human chains to walks to the polls.”
The organization is also in the process of building a one-stop shop where people can check their voting registration, find their local voting site, look up early voting hours and request an absentee ballot.
The last day to register to vote online or by mail is Oct. 19, and in-person early voting in Michigan begins Oct. 24.
Same day voter registration is available in person through Election Day.
Visit mi.gov/vote to find out where and when you can vote in your community.
Where are No Kings gatherings happening in mid-Michigan?
No Kings: Register and Vote Early, Owosso MI
9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
N. Water St. And Exchange St., Owosso, MI 48867
No Kings: Vote Early Charlotte, MI
10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Courthouse Square Museum, 100 W. Lawrence Ave., Charlotte, MI 48813
No Kings: Vote Early St. Johns, MI
10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
Clinton County Courthouse, 100 E. State St., St. Johns, MI 48879
Organized by the St. Johns Action Coalition
12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Capitol West Lawn, 100 N. Capitol Ave., Lansing, MI 48933
No Kings: Vote Early Hastings, MI
12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Thornapple Plaza, 301 E. State St., Hastings, MI 49058
No Kings “Your Vote is Your Superpower” Fair & Rally
12 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Rackham Park, 150 S. Leroy St., Fenton, MI 48430
Organized by Indivisible Genesee Livingston and Oakland Warriors for the Great State of Michigan
No Kings: Vote Early Howell, MI
3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
Howell Courthouse Amphitheater, 304 I-96BL, Howell, MI 48843
Organized by Stand Against Extremism LivCo