No Kings rallies return to mid-Michigan this weekend with a focus on voter outreach

No Kings, a pro-democracy protest movement in the United States, is returning to mid-Michigan this Saturday with local rallies urging people to vote early in the general election.

While previous No Kings events have been held in opposition to the Trump administration, this weekend’s gatherings will have organizers providing information on voter registration and early voting sites to people, regardless of political party.

The No Kings organization released a statement on what makes this weekend’s events different from prior protests.

“Previous No Kings mobilizations showed the strength of people standing together and rejecting abuses of power,” the statement read.

“No Kings: Vote Early is intended to expand on this as a different model of mass nonpartisan public engagement from previous mobilizations. Local communities know their needs best, and we’re expecting events to vary from block parties to cookouts to human chains to walks to the polls.”

The organization is also in the process of building a one-stop shop where people can check their voting registration, find their local voting site, look up early voting hours and request an absentee ballot.

The last day to register to vote online or by mail is Oct. 19, and in-person early voting in Michigan begins Oct. 24.

Same day voter registration is available in person through Election Day.

Visit mi.gov/vote to find out where and when you can vote in your community.

Where are No Kings gatherings happening in mid-Michigan?

No Kings: Register and Vote Early, Owosso MI

9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

N. Water St. And Exchange St., Owosso, MI 48867

No Kings: Vote Early Charlotte, MI

10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Courthouse Square Museum, 100 W. Lawrence Ave., Charlotte, MI 48813

No Kings: Vote Early St. Johns, MI

10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Clinton County Courthouse, 100 E. State St., St. Johns, MI 48879

Organized by the St. Johns Action Coalition

No Kings: Parade to the Polls

12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Capitol West Lawn, 100 N. Capitol Ave., Lansing, MI 48933

No Kings: Vote Early Hastings, MI

12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Thornapple Plaza, 301 E. State St., Hastings, MI 49058

No Kings “Your Vote is Your Superpower” Fair & Rally

12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Rackham Park, 150 S. Leroy St., Fenton, MI 48430

Organized by Indivisible Genesee Livingston and Oakland Warriors for the Great State of Michigan

No Kings: Vote Early Howell, MI

3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Howell Courthouse Amphitheater, 304 I-96BL, Howell, MI 48843

Organized by Stand Against Extremism LivCo