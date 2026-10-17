WKAR opens its doors to early voters Monday. Here's where else to vote in mid-Michigan

WKAR Public Media is once again opening its doors to voters, turning one of its television studios into an early voting center ahead of the Nov. 3 general election.

The voting center opens Monday, Oct. 19, at WKAR's Studio A on Michigan State University's campus. It's the second general election that WKAR has partnered with the East Lansing City Clerk's Office and MSU to give residents another place to cast their ballots.

Nearly 4,000 East Lansing residents voted at WKAR during early voting and on Election Day in 2024, the first year the station hosted a voting center.

This year, East Lansing voters will have 15 days to cast their ballots at WKAR before Election Day, five more than at the city's second early voting location.

"We are grateful for our community partnerships that have allowed us to provide more than nine required days of Early Voting," East Lansing City Clerk Emily Gordon said in a city announcement.

While WKAR opens Monday, early voting begins Saturday, Oct. 24, in most other mid-Michigan communities.

Not sure where to vote? The Michigan Voter Information Center lets voters find their assigned early voting location, Election Day precinct and polling place, check their registration and view a sample ballot.

Voting at WKAR

The voting center is located in Studio A of the Communication Arts and Sciences Building, 404 Wilson Road, on MSU's campus.

The center will be open:

Oct. 19 through Nov. 1: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily

Nov. 2: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Election Day, Nov. 3: 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., serving as an Election Day Vote Center

Any registered East Lansing voter can cast a ballot at WKAR during early voting, regardless of their usual precinct. Voters can also bring absentee ballots to the center to cast them.

The site will offer voter registration services, including for eligible residents who need to register in person. On Election Day, the center will primarily serve eligible East Lansing residents who need to register with proof of residency.

Voters should use the building's south lobby entrance. Paid parking is available nearby in Trowbridge Ramp No. 5. CATA bus routes 24, 25 and 33 also serve the area.

More information, including parking and transportation details, is available at WKAR.org/votehere.

Voter registration and absentee ballot deadlines

Monday, Oct. 19, is the deadline to register to vote online or by mail in Michigan.

Beginning Oct. 20, eligible residents who still need to register must do so in person with their local clerk and provide proof of residency. Registration remains available through Election Day.

Voters who have already received absentee ballots can return them to their local clerk's office or an authorized ballot drop box. For most voters, absentee ballots must be received by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Voters should also double-check their voting jurisdiction. Having an East Lansing mailing address does not necessarily mean someone is registered to vote in the city. Some addresses fall within Lansing, Meridian Township or Bath Township.

Residents can check their registration, view a sample ballot, find their voting location and track absentee ballots at Michigan.gov/Vote.

Where else can you vote early in mid-Michigan?

Ingham County

Lansing voters can cast early ballots at two locations beginning Saturday, Oct. 24:

Lansing Elections Office, 701 W. Jolly Road, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. most days, with hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 28 and additional voting Nov. 2 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Foster Community Center, 200 N. Foster Ave., from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily through Nov. 1, with additional voting Nov. 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

More information is available through the Lansing City Clerk's Office.

East Lansing will open a second early voting location at the Hannah Community Center, 819 Abbot Road, on Oct. 24. Voting will be available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Nov. 1 and from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 2.

Other Ingham County residents, including those in Mason and surrounding townships, can find their assigned early voting location through the Michigan Voter Information Center.

Clinton County

Clinton County voters can cast early ballots Oct. 24 through Nov. 1 at two locations:

Bingham Township Hall, 2057 N. Lansing St., St. Johns

DeWitt Charter Township Hall, 1401 W. Herbison Road, DeWitt

Both locations are scheduled to be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. most days, with extended hours from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 28 and 29.

Voters can find more information through the Clinton County Clerk's Office.

Eaton County

Most Eaton County voters, including those in Charlotte, Grand Ledge and Eaton Rapids, can cast early ballots at Carmel Township Hall, 661 Beech Highway in Charlotte.

Voting runs Oct. 24 through Nov. 1, with hours generally from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekends. On Thursday, Oct. 29, the center will be open from noon to 8 p.m.

Voters in Delta and Windsor townships have a separate location at the Delta Township Administration Building, 7710 W. Saginaw Highway in Lansing.

Lansing residents who live in Eaton County use the city's early voting locations.

The Eaton County Clerk's Office has more details about locations, hours and participating communities.

Ionia County

Ionia County will offer early voting at one location for all county residents.

The voting center is located at 302 W. Main St. in downtown Ionia, at the Ionia Community Library/Mercantile Bank location.

Voting runs Oct. 24 through Nov. 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily.

More information is available through the city of Ionia's election updates.

Jackson County

Early voting runs Oct. 24 through Nov. 1 at several locations across Jackson County.

Jackson city voters can cast ballots at City Hall, 161 W. Michigan Ave., on the second floor.

Other locations include Blackman Township Hall, 1990 W. Parnall Road; Summit Township Hall, 2121 Ferguson Road; and Grass Lake Township Hall, 373 Lakeside Drive.

The county also has early voting sites in Brooklyn, Concord, Horton, Michigan Center, Clarklake, Parma and Spring Arbor.

The Jackson County Clerk's Office has a full list of locations, hours and participating communities.

Livingston County

Early voting runs Oct. 24 through Nov. 1, with locations and hours varying by community.

Voting sites include Brighton City Hall, 200 N. First St.; Howell City Hall, 611 E. Grand River Ave.; and the Handy Township Voting Center, 6520 W. Grand River Ave. in Fowlerville.

Other locations are available in Hartland, Hamburg, Genoa, Marion and Green Oak townships.

The Livingston County Elections Division has a complete list of voting sites, hours and an address lookup tool.

Montcalm County

All Montcalm County voters can cast early ballots at the Pandemic Readiness Building, 651 N. State St. in Stanton, behind the county sheriff's office and jail.

Early voting runs Oct. 24 through Nov. 1, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily, except Wednesday, Oct. 28, when the center will be open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

More information is available through the Montcalm County Clerk's Office.

Shiawassee County

Early voting begins Oct. 24 and continues through Nov. 1 in Shiawassee County.

The Sgt. Clay W. Reeves Veterans Center, 1042 N. Shiawassee St. in Corunna, has served as a shared early voting location for participating communities, including Corunna, Durand, Laingsburg and Perry.

Owosso has operated a separate early voting location at City Hall, 301 W. Main St.

Voters should confirm their assigned location and hours through the Michigan Voter Information Center or the Shiawassee County Clerk's Office.

WKAR Election 2026 coverage

For more information about the candidates and proposals on the ballot, see WKAR News' county-by-county voter guide.

Follow WKAR's Election 2026 coverage for reporting on Michigan's races, candidate debates, analysis and election results.