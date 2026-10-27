El-Sayed backs lowering voting age to 16 for federal offices

Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate Abdul El-Sayed says he would support lowering the voting age to 16 for federal offices.

Democrats have introduced legislation multiple times since 2019 to do so.

During a town hall in Flint last week, U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts said she needs allies in the U.S. Senate to sponsor her bills, including one to lower the voting age.

“I’ll put a little pressure on my brother here and say that I do have legislation to lower the voting age in federal elections to 16, and I hope he will seriously consider it,” Pressley said.

Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate Abdul El-Sayed speaks to reporters after a rally in Flint, Mich., on Oct. 18, 2026.

After a rally in Lansing on Monday, El-Sayed told WKAR News he would support the legislation if elected.

He noted that 16-year-olds are currently old enough to drive, but not vote.

“If you can operate a motor vehicle on a highway, you know, I think you’re in a good position to render your voice in our democracy,” El-Sayed said.

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El-Sayed said lowering the voting age would allow politically engaged young people to have their voices heard.

Calls to lower the voting age gained momentum after survivors of the Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Fla., organized the March for Our Lives.

Andrew Roth / WKAR-MSU Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate Abdul El-Sayed mingles with Michigan State University students after a town hall in East Lansing, Mich., on Sept. 11, 2026.

Pressley said young people can work and pay taxes, and should have a say in the democratic outcomes they have a stake in.

The campaign of Republican nominee for U.S. Senate Mike Rogers said in a statement that if El-Sayed “hadn’t alienated so many Democrat voters, Abdul wouldn’t feel like he has to indoctrinate children to save his campaign.”

“If you need votes from kids, whose parents were driving them to school three weeks ago, to help you win, you’re losing,” campaign spokesperson Alyssa Brouillet said.