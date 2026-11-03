Tabulator issue causes brief pause in ballot counting in Alaiedon Township

Ingham County's Alaiedon Township experienced a short glitch Tuesday when a tabulator used to count votes stopped reading ballots for a brief period of time.

The Ingham County elections office promptly sent somebody out to fix the tabulator, and counting was able to resume, Alaiedon Township Clerk Kimberly Hafley said.

Only about 10 to 12 ballots were affected, Hafley said.

Under state procedures, the affected ballots were placed in an auxiliary bin where they would remain until polls closed at 8 p.m., Hafley noted.

Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum said the glitch was an isolated occurrence, and one that happens at a poll or two in nearly every elections.

“Tabulators jam, tabulators stop working. This is not an uncommon occurrence."

The issue occurred amid turnout that was "significantly higher" than during a typical mid-term election, the Alaiedon Township clerk added.

She said polls in the township experienced a steady stream of voters throughout the day.