Eaton County voters approve road, transit millages after rejecting previous tax proposals

Eaton County voters have approved funding for local roads and public transportation, a change from several recent elections in which residents rejected proposals for additional taxes.

Both measures passed Tuesday, according to unofficial election results, with all 39 precincts reporting.

About 66% of voters supported renewing funding for the Eaton County Transportation Authority, known as EATRAN, while 53% approved a separate millage for local roads and streets.

The results come after voters rejected multiple funding proposals in recent years, including two countywide measures intended to address budget shortfalls and support public safety services.

EATRAN funding renewed

The Eaton County Transportation Authority's millage received the strongest support of the two countywide measures, with about two-thirds of voters backing the proposal.

The five-year measure continues the authority's property tax levy at the previously authorized rate of 0.25 mills, providing funding from 2027 through 2031.

EATRAN provides public transportation, including Dial-A-Ride services, throughout Eaton County.

County officials estimated the tax would generate approximately $1.3 million in its first year.

Road funding approved for 10 years

Voters also approved a 10-year millage to maintain and improve local roads and streets.

The measure authorizes up to 1.5 mills through 2035, replacing an existing road tax scheduled to expire at the end of 2026.

The money will support improvements to paved and gravel roads, drainage systems, bridges and culverts, along with dust control on gravel roads.

Funding will also be distributed to cities and villages for local street improvements.

County officials estimated the millage would raise approximately $7.8 million in its first year.

Unlike the previously rejected county operating and public safety proposals, the road measure largely replaces an existing tax, although it allows for a small restoration of the millage rate previously reduced under the Headlee Amendment.

Grand Ledge school bond outcome

Another significant proposal on Tuesday's ballot was a $123.5 million bond for Grand Ledge Public Schools.

The district sought funding for building renovations and additions, security improvements, technology, school buses and athletic facilities.

District officials projected no net increase in the existing debt millage rate.

The outcome remains unconfirmed as votes from Eaton, Clinton and Ionia counties must be combined to determine the districtwide result.

Eaton County has completed its unofficial reporting, while the combined totals from all three counties have not yet been verified.

The district previously received voter approval for a $118.6 million school bond in 2018.

Voters previously rejected tax increases

In November 2024, Eaton County voters rejected a proposed 3-mill property tax increase intended to address a growing county budget deficit. About 51% voted against the measure.

At the time, county officials warned that the deficit could approach $10 million and force cuts to essential services, including sheriff's road patrols.

The county returned to voters in May 2025 with a smaller, 2-mill proposal dedicated to public safety.

That measure also failed, with approximately 57% opposed.

As WKAR News reported at the time, the proposal would have generated about $10 million in its first year to support the sheriff's office, prosecutor's office and animal control services.

The rejection left county officials facing difficult decisions about staffing and services.

In July 2025, WKAR reported on additional county budget cuts as officials worked to address the shortfall.

Voters in the Grand Ledge area also rejected a $22.6 million bond proposal in May 2026 to support new fire stations, emergency vehicles and equipment.

Tuesday's results show a different outcome for two measures largely aimed at maintaining existing transportation services and infrastructure.