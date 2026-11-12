Mid-Michigan political sign removal rules vary after Election Day

Political campaign signs remain posted in lawns and public areas across Mid-Michigan more than a week after Election Day, but when they must come down — and what happens if they don't — depends on where they are placed.

In Lansing, City Clerk Chris Swope says the city does not regulate the removal of political yard signs, citing First Amendment concerns.

“We have just stayed away from regulating yard signs,” Swope said.

He says signs must be placed on private property with the property owner's permission. They cannot be placed in the public right-of-way.

Swope acknowledges that some residents may consider the signs an eyesore but says others see them as an expression of pride.

“Maybe they're very happy with the election results, or you know, want to just show who they are,” he said.

Rules are different along state-maintained highways. The Michigan Department of Transportation requires political signs along interstate, Michigan and U.S. routes to be removed within 10 days after an election. Signs that are illegally placed can be removed by MDOT crews.

Signs collected by MDOT are held at a local office or maintenance garage for seven days before being discarded.

Those requirements do not automatically apply to local roads. Other cities, villages and townships may have their own sign ordinances and removal deadlines.

Swope advises residents to check with their local government to find out what rules apply where they live.

“You should contact your local jurisdiction where you live, and see if they have any regulations,” he said.

