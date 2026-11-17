Michigan's 7th Congressional District in the U.S. House is back in the hands of a Democrat after progressive activist William Lawrence beat Republican incumbent Tom Barrett.

The district encompasses seven different counties, including all of Clinton, Ingham, Livingston and Shiawassee counties, as well as parts of Eaton, Genesee and Oakland counties.

Stateside Host April Baer spoke with Lawrence about whether he plans to support U.S. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-New York) for Speaker of the House. Jeffries is currently the House Minority Leader.

Since the election, many Democratic voters have voiced criticism against Jeffries, but so far no other official is challenging him.

"He is the only one who has put his name in the hat to be the speaker, and I have heard calls from constituents hoping that there will be an alternative, but I just haven't heard it," he said. "I do believe that the American people voted for change and they want confidence that we are actually going to pursue an aggressive agenda to get money out of politics, lower costs, clean up the corruption, and end the wars."

Campaigning on affordability, Lawrence defeated Barrett in one of the highest spending district races in the entire United States without taking any corporate money.

"It required an unprecedented grassroots movement," Lawrence said. "We knocked on 350,000 doors, and a lot of people dug deep to make their own individual contributions — it shouldn't have to be that hard."

According to data from the Federal Election Commission, Barrett's individual campaign spent more than $7.2 million, double the amount spent by the Lawrence campaign.

Looking ahead to his first 100 days in office, Lawrence said he's planning to make it easier for people to have more access to renewable energy resources.

"With the global oil markets being so volatile as they are right now it's just a no brainer to be able to make it easier to access cheapest form of electricity that exists, which is solar energy," he said. "That program was working well — it was undone for no reason by The President."

In 2025, the Trump administration rescinded a $7 billion Biden-era grant program that was intended to make it easier for low-income people to access solar power energy infrastructure and savings. In September 2026, federal courts struck down the Trump's administration cancellation of the program ordering the administration to release the grant funding.

Lawrence plans on pushing for legislation that would impose a federal moratorium on new data centers, an issue he said he's expecting to see significant pushback from other legislators.

Paul Sancya/AP Photo/Paul Sancya / AP William Lawrence, Democratic candidate for U.S. House of Representatives in Michigan's 7th District speaks on the campus of Michigan State University during a campaign event Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2026, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

"So that we can put appropriate regulations in place to ensure that people and our environment will not be sacrificed for the benefit of billionaires in Silicon Valley and Wall Street," he said. "These tech companies are some of the biggest contributors of money in politics, and too many of my colleagues here in D.C. are taking their money."

Lawrence is also hoping to support efforts that would restore healthcare subsidies offered through the Obama-era Affordable Care Act that were undone by the Trump administration to make it easier for people to pay for healthcare.

"I remember a mechanic I spoke with on the campaign trail here in Lansing who was paying $800 a month for health care," he said. "And then after that vote was taken by Republicans in the House and Senate and signed by the president, his monthly premiums went up to $2,500 — he's not insured anymore because he just can't pay that."

Full interview with William Lawrence

April Baer: Michigan's seventh Congressional District of the U.S. House is back in the hands of a Democrat. Progressive activist William Lawrence beat Republican incumbent Tom Barrett 51% to 47%. Now the seventh encompasses seven different counties, all of Clinton, Ingham, Livingston and Shiawassee counties, as well as parts of Eaton, Genesee and Oakland counties. We've invited Will Lawrence back to talk to us about his plans for his term. Will Lawrence, good to have you.

Will Lawrence: Thank you for having me back.

Baer: People who live in the 7th may be aware that this is a large district, with constituencies in seven different counties, which is kind of unusual under our latest version of redistricting. Your support in Ingham and Eaton counties was strong, but there were many other parts of the district who voted for your opponent. What message do you have for people who may not have voted for you about the things that you're going to do and the concerns that will be top of mind when you get to Washington?

Lawrence: I'm here to represent everybody in the district. That's the job. We've had too many instances of representatives and presidents who believe their job is only to represent those who voted for them, rather than all of the people. So I've said it repeatedly on the campaign, and I'm now focused on making my first priority to set up an excellent in-district office, so that when I'm sworn in in January, we'll be ready to get started immediately with fielding people's needs. That can involve navigating Social Security, navigating Medicare and Medicaid, helping small businesses figure out how to cut red tape to get started, and generally helping people make government work for them and connect to the resources that they have worked for and earned. I'm going to do that regardless of who you voted for. And I look forward to getting right down to it here in D.C. I'm going to be fighting on issues that I've heard broad support on across the partisan spectrum. That includes getting this big money out of politics, because we could all agree by the end of the election that these ads and these mailers are just sickening. Frankly, there's too much. There are too many lies. And it doesn't make us any smarter. In fact, it pits us against each other while making us dumber. We have got to get money out of politics to put public service first, rather than who can be the best fundraiser and has the most rich friends. Unfortunately, too often that's who wins in our elections.

Baer: I did just want to note that this district that you have just won was one of the highest-spending races in the entire U.S.: $61 million in political advertising. Now, I understand that a lot of that was not you. It was outside groups spending on the race. But what do you think you can do about the amount of money it takes to get elected and stay in office?

Lawrence: We've got to ban super PACs. We've got to ban corporate PACs from spending in our elections. We need to have equal, equitable public funding for our elections, so everybody has the same amount of money to spend. So it's the best organizer and public servant and coalition builder who wins, rather than the person who's able to raise the most money. And we've got to overturn Citizens United, if necessary, in order to allow the rest of this to be accomplished.

It's going to be a big fight, because obviously the richest people in the world are the ones who are buying our elections, and they want to keep doing it. But we can all agree that this is a disgraceful way to run a democracy, and we have got to get the money out of politics. Until we do, the people will never be able to have their say in full. Again, I'm very proud I was able to win this election in spite of not taking any corporate money. But it required an unprecedented grassroots movement. We knocked on 350,000 doors, and a lot of people dug deep to make their own individual contributions. It shouldn't have to be that hard. It should be about a debate, about ideas and about service rather than a scramble to raise. The most money should be what determines our elections.

Baer: Will, you have a long record of advocacy on climate issues. A lot of people have talked about the possibilities for the new Congress, and restoring the clean energy tax credit is certainly something that you have discussed as well. I want to know if you think that that's a realistic goal for the new Congress in the first 100 days, or maybe in the first year.

Lawrence: I believe so, because this was something that was benefiting businesses and consumers of energy, and it was undone in a really reckless way by President Trump. We all can agree that making it easier for people to have renewable energy is a good goal, because the best thing about solar is that it doesn't need to pass through the Strait of Hormuz before it arrives where it needs to go. So with global oil markets being as volatile as they are right now, it's just a no-brainer to make it easier to access the cheapest form of electricity that exists, which is solar energy. That program was working well. It was undone for no reason by the president, and again, because of his massive donations from the fossil fuel industry, who wanted to aggressively attack clean energy. So I believe that we need to reverse that in the first 100 days.

Baer: What other benchmarks feel like realistic goals, and goals that everyone in the 7th would support, as you're entering this first term?

Lawrence: You know that I campaigned a lot on the question of data centers. We've heard people across the political spectrum express their opposition to hyperscale data centers being pushed into our communities with no real oversight or local self-determination. I believe we need a federal moratorium on new data centers so that we can stop this and then put appropriate regulations in place to ensure that people and our environment will not be sacrificed for the benefit of billionaires in Silicon Valley and Wall Street.

That's going to be a real fight because, again, these tech companies are some of the biggest contributors of money in politics, and too many of my colleagues here in D.C. are taking their money. But that fight is worth it and is supported by a broad cross-section of people in the 7th District. We also heard that people are really suffering as a result of costs resulting from this war in Iran. We're going to have an opportunity in the first days of the new Congress to take a vote on a War Powers Resolution to end this war in Iran, and I am confident that Democrats in the House and the Senate will do the right thing by voting for that resolution.

The last one I'll name is that we're going to undo the terrible cuts that Trump made to the Affordable Care Act and Medicaid, which have resulted in higher health care costs for people all over the district and hundreds of thousands of people losing their coverage. That's going to be a day-one priority. We need to put that bill on the president's desk, and I hope he will sign it. Now, of course, with all this stuff, we still have Trump in the presidency, and there's the possibility that he could veto any number of things that we do. But our responsibility is to legislate on behalf of the people of Mid-Michigan, put the bills on his desk, and then we'll put the ball in his court and see what he does.

Baer: I want to ask your thoughts about House leadership. Hakeem Jeffries is someone who you've said in the past you feel you could work with, but who would be your number one choice to steward the new majority if the slate were completely blank right now?

Lawrence: It's important to be clear that, as far as I or anybody has heard, he is the only one who has put his name in the hat to be the speaker. I have heard calls from constituents hoping that there will be an alternative, but I just haven't heard it. So we would be having a different conversation if there was a contested race. But as far as anybody can see, and from what I'm hearing in D.C., he is the only one in the running. I do believe that the American people voted for change, and they want confidence that we are actually going to pursue an aggressive agenda to get money out of politics, lower costs, clean up the corruption, and end the wars. And I'm doing everything within my power to pressure Democratic leadership to ensure that that's the agenda that we pursue on January 3rd, regardless of who the speaker is.

Baer: Will, the new class of Democrats includes people from many, many different districts around the country, and some have a very strong progressive bent to them. I'm thinking about Donavan McKinney in the Detroit area. And then there are people from parts of the state, and indeed entirely other states, that are much more moderate Democrats. There have been times in your political career when you've had pretty harsh words from moderates. I'm thinking of Joe Manchin in the Senate. Is there any question in your mind about working with a moderate wing of the party that you've had some pretty salty words for in the past?

Will Lawrence: I'm hearing a lot of common ground among the entire incoming class, and it's important not to get tripped up on language, because people identify themselves in lots of different ways. Words mean different things to different people: moderate, progressive, all these things can mean lots of different things. What matters is your values. Are you here to actually represent and serve the people, or are you here to carry water for the richest corporations and billionaires in the country? Are you here just to climb up the ladder and advance your own career, or are you here to do right by your constituents and be a true public servant?

And I'm hearing a lot of common ground from, again, people who identify all kinds of different ways, who are clear that we've got to get money out of politics, we've got to tackle the corruption, we've got to lower costs, and we've got to end the wars. So I believe that we have a lot of common ground here to work on that together.

That being said, there's tons of inertia in D.C., and there are lots of temptations for people to, again, take the corporate money, to run down the other road, and to get more interested in serving themselves rather than serving the people. So I will be unrelenting in my critique of colleagues who go down that road when there are votes on the table that have the potential to either help or hurt the people of Mid-Michigan and the country. But I want to, again, see those votes come to pass rather than presuppose where anybody is going to end up, because I do believe that the vast majority, especially of this incoming class, are here to get to work on behalf of our constituents.

Baer: One issue that Democrats of both progressive and moderate strains have been talking a lot about in their victorious campaigns is health care costs. I wonder if you see Medicare for All as a real possibility with the composition of the House as it is right now?

Lawrence: What I hope is that we're going to get to work on that bill in committee, because there's an opportunity to make it a stronger bill, get what's called a markup, and make sure that the vision of guaranteed, universal, lifetime health care for every single person in this country is being served. And I do believe that we can get there with a model of a single-payer system, sometimes called Medicare for All. But I do know that there are people in the caucus who are not there, and so we have to do the work of persuasion. That also includes marking up the bill to deal with concerns people have and make sure it's the strongest version of the bill. So I believe that's the important priority on Medicare for All in this coming year. But there's stuff that we all agree on that we can do in the meantime to tangibly keep people on their health care and prevent costs from rising further right now. We can undo the cuts to the ACA and Medicaid.

Baer: Do you mean restoring the subsidies that people who are paying in the ACA market lost, I want to say about a year ago? Last fall?

Lawrence: Yeah. I remember a mechanic I spoke with on the campaign trail here in Lansing who was paying $800 a month for health care. And then after that vote was taken by Republicans in the House and Senate and signed by the president, his monthly premiums went up to $2,500. He's not insured anymore because he just can't pay that. Who could? So by restoring those subsidies and undoing those cuts, we can restore health care to people who lost it. We also need to prevent another several hundred thousand people in Michigan from losing their Medicaid in January as a result of the big bill, which has yet to take effect, but we can't allow it to take effect.

We need to take a vote on day one to prevent that from happening. And then there are other measures we can take to expand health care access to more people on the road toward that guaranteed universal system, which I believe is both the goal and entirely reasonable. It's going to take work to make sure that we get it right and persuade the entire caucus to go in that direction.

Baer: Will Lawrence was just elected representative for Michigan's 7th District. Thank you so much, Will.

Lawrence: Thank you.

This conversation has been edited for clarity and content.

