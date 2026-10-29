Beyond the Ballot: Inside Michigan's Communities

Voters across Michigan are heading into the 2026 election with concerns shaped by the communities they call home. In this four-part series, WKAR News takes a closer look at Ingham, Wayne, Ottawa and Grand Traverse counties to find out what's driving voters and which local issues matter most.

The series is a collaboration between WKAR News and Michigan State University's School of Journalism, featuring reporting by student journalists working with Dante Chinni, director of the American Communities Project.

Based at MSU, the American Communities Project studies the differences among communities across the country and how those differences shape the way Americans live and vote. The project divides the nation's counties into 15 community types based on their demographics, economies and other characteristics.

Using that research as a starting point, student journalists went into four Michigan counties to talk with residents, examine local concerns and explore how those issues are influencing voters ahead of Election Day.