Delhi Township no longer being eyed for data center project after community pushback

The Lansing Economic Area Partnership and Lighthouse Sustainability are no longer exploring the possibility of a large data center in Delhi Township.

A post on LEAP’s website said Lighthouse Sustainability withdrew its interest in the $10 billion project that would have been placed on 423 acres of land after less than two weeks.

The project faced immediate backlash from community members and township officials.

LEAP’s CEO said in the post, which has since been deleted, that a public dialogue was never truly allowed to begin.

The post said the withdrawal marks the end of LEAP’s partnership with Lighthouse Sustainability.

WKAR News could not reach representatives for LEAP or Lighthouse Sustainability Tuesday afternoon.