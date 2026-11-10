© 2026 Michigan State University Board of Trustees
Public Media from Michigan State University
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Delhi Township no longer being eyed for data center project after community pushback

WKAR Public Media | By Andrew Roth
Published November 10, 2026 at 4:04 PM EST
A decorated sign on a road that say "welcome to holt"
Kendra Conely
A sign welcoming people to Holt, Mich..

The Lansing Economic Area Partnership and Lighthouse Sustainability are no longer exploring the possibility of a large data center in Delhi Township.

A post on LEAP’s website said Lighthouse Sustainability withdrew its interest in the $10 billion project that would have been placed on 423 acres of land after less than two weeks.

The project faced immediate backlash from community members and township officials.

LEAP’s CEO said in the post, which has since been deleted, that a public dialogue was never truly allowed to begin.

The post said the withdrawal marks the end of LEAP’s partnership with Lighthouse Sustainability.

WKAR News could not reach representatives for LEAP or Lighthouse Sustainability Tuesday afternoon.
Michigan’s Data Center Divide
Andrew Roth
See stories by Andrew Roth
Related Content