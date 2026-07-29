Democrats reintroduce 9 once-stalled bills felled by lengthy court fight, Whitmer vetoes

Legislative Democrats have reintroduced nine bills that were stuck in limbo for 18 months during a lengthy court battle while the House GOP sat on them and refused to send them to Governor Gretchen Whitmer – even though they had been adopted by both chambers.

The bills passed in late 2024, but they didn't reach the governor's desk until this month.

The bills took so long to reach Whitmer that the Democratic governor said she was forced to reluctantly veto them because implementation had become untenable after courts ruled House Speaker Matt Hall (R-Richland Township) violated the Michigan Constitution by preventing them from going to the governor.

Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks (D-Grand Rapids) said throwing up roadblocks that violated the Michigan Constitution should not be rewarded.

“While we were met with illegal political gamesmanship and obstacle after obstacle trying to get this legislation across the finish line the first time around, we have not given up this fight and we are not backing down,” she said.

Among other things, the bills would exempt public assistance payments from debt collection, require public employers to pick up a larger share of employee health care costs, and allow Detroit historical museums to seek funding through a millage.

Representative Mai Xiong (D-Warren), one of the bill sponsors, said there are real-life consequences to the showdown.

“This past year and a half, we’ve seen nothing but waste, fraud and abuse by the speaker at the expense of hard-working families,” she said. “You should be disappointed and frustrated with the lack of progress from the Michigan House of Representatives. I know I am.”

Hall, for his part, was unrepentant. He said Democrats should not have waited so long to introduce the new bills, but he’s ready to negotiate.

“I’m the greatest negotiator and dealmaker at the Capitol right now and, so, if the Democrats want some of these bills to move then they’re going to have to be prepared to support our priorities — Republican priorities,” he said in an interview with Michigan Public Radio.

Hall said that includes cutting property taxes, creating a hospital costs review board, and lowering utility bills. He also said it may already be too late to get all that done before the end of the year.

Whitmer has said she is ready to bargain, including a deal to make careers in the Michigan Department of Corrections more enticing by opening up the Michigan State Police pension system.

“As the governor said, she stands ready to work with the Legislature to consider new versions,” her office said in an email.