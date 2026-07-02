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A bill passed in the Michigan House of Representatives would get rid of work permit requirements for children and make employers responsible for verifying a kid’s age before hiring them.
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The Michigan Legislature adjourned Wednesday evening after missing the July 1 legal deadline to adopt a state budget. There's no penalty for missing the deadline.
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The Legislature will be in session Wednesday for a last-minute dash to finalize a new state budget before a midnight deadline.
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The Trump administration is expected to appeal two federal court rulings that block the federal government getting hold of unredacted voter information from states.
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U.S. Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed's campaign is becoming the first in the Michigan Democratic primary race to directly spend on TV ads.
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The endorsement is a major catch since the UAW has hundreds of thousands of active and retired members and is a huge player in Democratic politics in Michigan.
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The Michigan Board of State Canvassers recommended both Republican Congressman John James and businessman Perry Johnson advance, but that pastor Ralph Rebandt should not.