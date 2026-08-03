Republican request for Michigan election worker info denied by Secretary of State

The Michigan Secretary of State’s office has denied a Republican Party freedom-of-information request for identifying information of people who volunteer to be election poll workers.

The Secretary of State’s letter dated July 31 said fulfilling the request would constitute an “unwarranted invasion of privacy” under the Michigan Freedom of Information Act. The requested information included home addresses, phone numbers, birthdates, and medical or disability status

The letter said the people who add their information the Michigan Democracy MVP program are signing up to have their names shared with their local governments — but not the general public — as prospective election workers:

“Shielding their identity is essential to protecting the person’s privacy and preventing an unwarranted invasion of privacy and/or threats to election workers’ physical safety/security. Furthermore, revealing the identity of the applicant does not contribute significantly to the public’s understanding of the Department’s operations or activities," the letter said.

"Public disclosure of an applicant’s sensitive personal information would discourage others from volunteering as election workers, thereby diminishing an important public resource. When volunteers provided their personal information, they did so with the understanding that it may be shared with jurisdictions looking for potential poll workers,” the letter continued.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, who is a Democratic candidate for governor, said the decision places a priority on protecting election workers.

“In Michigan, voters’ privacy is paramount,” she said. “And as Michigan’s Secretary of State, I will protect the private information of Michigan citizens from misuse and abuse, including partisan attempts to target Michiganders based on their party affiliation and willingness to serve as poll workers.

The state has also declined to share identifying information in voter rolls with the Trump administration. That position was upheld in court .

A Republican National Committee spokesperson defended the request.

“Public records laws are one of many ways the RNC fights to protect election integrity and ensure election officials follow the law,” said RNC Election Integrity Communications Director Ally Triolo. "From increasing transparency to helping qualified Republicans serve as election workers, these efforts strengthen confidence in our elections and help keep the process fair and secure.”

The Republican Party can appeal the state's refusal of its request. Triolo did not say what the RNC’s next steps might be. One possibility is filing a lawsuit in a state court.