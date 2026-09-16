Benson, James offer differing plans on tariffs, data centers, health care at Detroit Econ Club

Michigan’s gubernatorial candidates explained their plans to lower costs for residents in front of the Detroit Economic Club Wednesday.

Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson appeared before the group at Motor City Casino, while Congressman John James joined via Zoom from Washington D.C.

The program, moderated by WDIV’s Jason Colthorp, asked the candidates the same questions individually.

Tariffs

In Michigan, one of the key drivers for rising prices is the ongoing trade war between the U.S. and Canada sparked by tariffs levied by the Trump administration.

If elected, Benson plans to bypass the federal government.

“I will negotiate subnational agreements with Canada,” Benson said. “I'll partner with other governors from neighboring states like Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Minnesota, who perhaps have similar need.”

She said the two countries should have a “shared economic vision.”

James said he was disappointed that Canada “walked away” from negotiations to the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement – a free trade deal signed during President Trump’s first term.

He urged the Trump administration and Canada to get back to the bargaining table.

“Michigan will not be collateral damage in these negotiations,” James said.

In February, James voted against a bill that would have ended the tariffs on Canada.

Data Centers

The sharp drop in public support for data centers has sent ripples of concern through the business community.

James supports local – not state – control over decisions to put in the tech hubs.

“I'm a conservative. I'm against bans and mandates,” James said.

“Ultimately, if a local area determines that this is the direction they want to go, I'll help. If they decide this direction they don't want to go. I'll also help.”

He suggested artificial intelligence companies “proceed very carefully” when it comes to surveillance.

Benson likes the idea of data centers bringing jobs to the state, but is concerned about the cost – which she said did not just include dollar figures.

“It cannot happen at the expense of our privacy, our rights, our environment,” Benson said.

Benson believes there should be more transparency when it comes to where data centers are going and who is trying to put them in. She pledged to make an online portal so residents can look up projects.

Health Care

Benson called the rising cost of health care the “defining issue” of the gubernatorial race – especially in rural parts of the state.

“We're seeing hospital consolidations and closures drive up costs for residents who … have to drive much further to get to the healthcare they need,” Benson said. “And we're seeing physician shortages and nursing shortages as well as increased costs and stress.”

Benson largely stayed away from attacking James, but did mention his support for the One Big Beautiful Bill Act – President Donald Trump’s sprawling tax-and-spending law that the Congressional Budget Office says could leave an extra 10 to 14 million people uninsured – including hundreds of thousands in Michigan.

James focused on transparency around health care costs and discussed his Patients Deserve Price Tags Bill . He also wants residents to take a more holistic approach to their well-being.

“We have to do more around meals, mental health, and maternal health,” James said. “We need to make sure that we're feeding our children and our families better and more clean food.”

Governance

James told the crowd of business leaders and students that he draws upon his experience leading his family’s auto part supplier business.

“I think that before becoming CEO of a state, you should have run a business before,” James said. When it comes to changes to state government and services he said he’s more likely to use a “scalpel” than a “chainsaw.”

Naturally, Benson leaned on her experience in state leadership.

“We need a leader in this moment who will speak the truth, bring people together, and get stuff done. I've done that as Secretary of State,” Benson said.

She wants Michigan to be “the best place to be a kid, raise a kid, and call home.”

The two gubernatorial candidates will share the stage in the first of two debates early next month.