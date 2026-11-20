Michigan U.S. Senator Elissa Slotkin is again being investigated by the U.S. Department of Justice.

Last week, Slotkin was among five Democratic members of Congress to receive a letter from Aaron Reitz, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Texas.

Reitz claims Slotkin’s comments about providing oversight for the Trump administration amount to criminal violations of civil rights.

Reitz suggested that Slotkin’s comments about congressional oversight potentially acting as a “deterrence message” to people considering joining the Trump administration could amount to a criminal civil rights offense.

Slotkin said she is undeterred.

“You literally have to push back on these people who are attempting to bully you into silence, and only then do they actually get the message,” Slotkin said. “So we're practicing that same process with this latest round of threats of an investigation coming out of Texas.”

It’s not even the first time this year Slotkin has run afoul of the DOJ.

In February, a Washington D.C.-based grand jury refused to indict Slotkin, and several other members of Congress, for a video they posted reminding service members they do not have to follow illegal orders.

The video drew a swift rebuke from President Donald Trump on social media calling it "SEDITIOUS BEHAVIOR punishable by DEATH!"

The video was in response to the killing of sailors by the American military in the Caribbean Sea and Eastern Pacific.

The military and FBI say the people being killed are drug smugglers, but public evidence proving that has been limited.

Earlier this year, the United Nations released a report calling the killings a violation of international law.

The U.S. military has killed more than 200 sailors in the past year.

At a news conference Thursday, Slotkin said Trump’s threats are meant to intimidate her and others into silence.

“When the President of the United States calls for you to be killed, thousands upon thousands of threats come out of the woodwork, targeted at every single one of us,” she said.