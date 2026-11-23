Communities on the Tittabawassee River are getting their lakes back, after devastating dam failures more than six years ago.

On May 19, 2020, days of heavy rains resulted in the embankments of the troubled Edenville Dam collapsing. That was just weeks before Midland and Gladwin counties were poised to purchase the dam from its bankrupt owner and fix it.

The collapse caused severe flooding and a cascade of dam failures downstream.

Today, two of the four lakes that disappeared — Sanford and Smallwood, have been refilled.

Secord Lake is scheduled to be refilled by spring 2027, and the last, Wixom Lake, should be refilled by spring 2028, at the same time that repairs are completed on the Edenville Dam.

Dave Kepler heads the Four Lakes Task Force, the authority established by Midland and Gladwin Counties to oversee the restoration and manage the dams going forward. He said people were pretty devasted at first, not just those who had flooding damage to their homes.

"Most people didn't think the lakes would come back up," he said. "Now, people are seeing the optimism of the lakes coming back."

The state Legislature approved $200 million to help, but residents in the Four Lakes communities are bearing the majority of the cost of repairing the dams and restoring the lakes.

Assessments will be collected over the next 40 years from homeowners; they range from about $500 a year for back lots with lake access, to as much as $2,800 annually for some waterfront parcels.

Kepler said some people sold their homes after the disaster, but real estate values quickly recovered. For those who stayed:

"It's expensive, but if you're on a lake, and you want the water, most people have accepted that process," he said.

Kepler pointed out the Edenville dam had multiple owners, and serious problems for more than a decade before it failed. He said the disaster is a clear message to state and federal governments to require owners of other high-risk dams in Michigan to get them repaired as soon as possible.